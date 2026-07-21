For The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega’s return to the top of AEW represented far more than just another championship victory.

Omega captured the AEW World Championship for the second time on the July 8 edition of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, defeating MJF to begin a new reign. It marked his first world title run since 2020-2021 and completed a remarkable comeback after a lengthy absence caused by diverticulitis, a serious health battle that threatened both his life and wrestling career.

According to a new feature from Undisputed, neither Matt nor Nick Jackson was in attendance for Omega’s title win. Matt was on a family vacation in Hawaii, while Nick was spending time with his wife and children in Nevada. Despite the distance, Matt made sure he wouldn’t miss the match, ensuring he had a fully charged phone, cell service and a place to watch the main event.

Reflecting on Omega’s performance, Matt praised his longtime friend for once again delivering on the biggest stage.

“It was great to see Big Match Kenny do what he does best,” Matt said. “He creates an atmosphere that no other current wrestler can. When he’s in his element, there’s this inevitable feeling that you’re about to watch something that’ll be remembered forever…

Matt also spoke about what the victory meant considering everything Omega has overcome in recent years.

“I was just super happy for him. He’s been through so much and to see him come back from a near-death experience to be at the top of the mountain again, it was truly inspiring.”

Omega is set to make his first defense of the AEW World Championship against TNT Champion Kevin Knight in the main event of the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view on July 26 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.