The Young Bucks miss the old NXT vs. AEW weekly television war.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson reflected on the competition.

“Competition breeds excellence,” Jackson said. “One thing I actually kind of miss is when we’d battle it out weekly on Wednesday nights. It was exciting, seeing who would have the better night. It makes you feel more alive.”

