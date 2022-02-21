Last night’s IMPACT No Surrender event saw Bullet Club leader Jay White interfere in the tag team title match between The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) and The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa), where the Switchblade shockingly attacked Loa with his Blade Runner finisher. This led to the Good Brothers retaining IMPACT tag gold, but drove a clear divider in the Bullet Club faction. You can see the moment below.

Weighing in on the moment was AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks. The brothers updated their Twitter bio with, “Never really cared for Tama anyway tbh.” Tama would fire back with a tweet that reads, “Suck my D bitch.” Check it out below.

Suck my D bitch https://t.co/I4PVMlhl9c — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 20, 2022

