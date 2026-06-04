Adam Cole’s future in professional wrestling remains uncertain, but according to The Young Bucks, there have been encouraging signs in his recovery.

Cole stepped away from in-ring competition following AEW All In 2025 in Texas, where he delivered an emotional promo that many fans interpreted as a retirement announcement due to ongoing health concerns.

Since then, updates on his condition have been scarce.

During a recent livestream on the Being The Elite YouTube channel (see video below), Matt and Nick Jackson offered a brief update on their longtime friend, noting that Cole continues to focus on his recovery one day at a time.

Nick Jackson explained that progress is being made, even if the process remains gradual.

“We were just talking to him [Cole] the other day. It’s step by step for him,” Nick Jackson stated. “He’s just trying to take it day by day, but he’s having improvements which is good.”

That’s encouraging news for fans who have continued to rally behind Cole during his absence.

Matt Jackson also spoke highly of Cole, praising both his character and reputation within the wrestling industry.

“So, keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Matt said. “He’s, gosh, the best person I think I’ve ever met in the wrestling business without exaggeration. Number one. He’s the best.”

Cole has dealt with multiple injury setbacks throughout the latter stages of his career, and while the latest update suggests positive movement in his recovery, there is still no indication regarding whether he will ultimately be cleared to wrestle again.

Matt & Nick Jackson with a medical update on Adam Cole: “Adam, we love you. It's step by step. He's just trying to take it day by day. He's having improvements, which is good. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers. He's the best person I've ever met in wrestling business.” pic.twitter.com/mOLbc0m8Ds — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) June 4, 2026