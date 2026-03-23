The Young Bucks are on a collision course with FTR over the AEW World Tag-Team Championships heading into the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view on April 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

One that includes Adam Copeland and Christian Cage as well.

During the latest Being The Elite Mailbag, Nick and Matt Jackson spoke about some current pro wrestling-related topics in the world of AEW and in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highights. Also embedded below is a complete video archive.

Matt Jackson on Adam Cole: “I love Adam Cole so much. He is the sweetest man I think I’ve ever met, not in the business, but in life, and I think every day he’s improving and he’s getting better, and this actually, thank you for bringing this up because I need to actually text him right now and check on him because I miss him so much. I think he’s one of the most talented, gifted, charismatic wrestlers that ever was and a much better human being. Shout out to Adam Cole.”

Matt on best tag-teams: “We’ve got most of them, right? I mean, I guess you have to say the Usos.”

Nick Jackson: “For me, it’d be unfair to answer that because I don’t really watch anything outside of AEW. AEW has so much content on a weekly basis, it’s hard to see anything outside of it.”

Matt: “I will say this, years and years and years ago, this was probably in 2011, I believe, we got to go backstage at, I think it was a.. I think it was SmackDown when we actually did this. It was SmackDown, it was prior to the show, so all the boys were out there watching, and we got to do a, sort of like a tryout match in front of the boys, and we got to wrestle the Usos, and even way back then, those guys were awesome. They’re really good. Next level, they were calling great stuff on the fly, and I remember afterward thinking like, ‘whoa, those guys are good, I would really like to have a proper match with them one day.’ Now, fast forward all these years later, it’s probably not possible. But hey, you know, I recognize that they’ve done some great stuff.”

Matt on their family entrance at AEW Revolution: “We should probably credit our children.”

Nick: “Yeah, my kids, Matt’s kids as well, they’ve been asking for years. My daughter Allison’s been asking me for probably the last three years, and, well, ‘we’ve been bad guys, honey,’ and I was like, you got to be patient. We got to wait until the spot works, and I felt like this was the perfect time to do it. In Los Angeles, our home state, West Coast. We could easily have all the family there. So the perfect ingredients mixed well, and we were ready for it on the pay-per-view. ”

Matt: “My son has slept in his gear for the last two nights straight, and he is obsessed. I think he’s been bit by the bug.”