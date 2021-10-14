AEW’s The Young Bucks and WWE’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis of Hit Row have been trending on social media due to a few jabs between the two sides.

Top Dolla took to Twitter this week and made a tweet about wrestlers and sneakers. He did not name Matt Jackson or Nick Jackson, but they are two of the biggest sneaker-heads in pro wrestling.

“Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation [zipper lips emoji],” Dolla wrote.

MVP responded and asked Dolla to name names. Dolla wrote back, “I prefer not to mention members of the competition. But if you watch they show, they tell on themselves [laughing emoji]”

The Bucks apparently took this personal as they changed their Twitter bios to take a shot at the WWE NXT roster. They wrote as their bio, “Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did.”

You can see the tweets below, along with a screenshot of The Bucks’ bio change:

Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation 🤐 pic.twitter.com/5XNffSiXHP — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis (@AJFrancis410) October 13, 2021

I prefer not to mention members of the competition. But if you watch they show, they tell on themselves 😂 — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis (@AJFrancis410) October 13, 2021

New bio!! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) October 14, 2021

