The Young Bucks have been around All Elite Wrestling since day one.

As two of the initial group of AEW Executive Vice Presidents, Nick and Matt Jackson have helped grow the promotion they helped launch over the years, while others who were with them in the beginning are either no longer in the company, or only partially active due to health issues.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso at Undisputed Substack, The Young Bucks’ own Matt Jackson addressed the possibility of Being The Elite, another early staple of AEW, returning, as well as the Jurassic Express duo of Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reuniting.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Jurassic Express reuniting and AEW being around long enough for certain characters and acts to feel nostalgic already: “It’s kind of crazy that AEW has now been around long enough to already have a rich history with acts that feel, in a way, nostalgic. Jurassic Express just feels warm, fun, and familiar. When their music hits, it just brings out the kid in everyone. The fact that we all get to share a ring together again on pay-per-view is not lost on any of us. I think there’s a real appreciation from their side that this is even happening at all. Jack isn’t the same naive, young Jungle Boy who rode on the neck of Luchasaurus from before. He’s been through a lot. And Luchasaurus had a very serious close call in real life, that we experienced in real time as it happened. Sometimes in life, we don’t understand that the best times that we’ll one day look back at so fondly are happening right before our eyes. I think we’re taking this all in. I’m interested in seeing these two characters who’ve since been on separate journeys, coming back together, and what that might look like.”

On the possibility of Being The Elite returning after recent YouTube releases of similar nature: “We’re playing it by ear. We’ve been very careful not to publicly say it’s back officially or even call what we’ve aired as episodes. We’re referring to it all as BTE content. It’s getting a positive reaction, for sure. We don’t want to overpromise, but we’re definitely having a lot of fun with it.”

The Young Bucks are scheduled to square off against Jurassic Express in a $500,000 match at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view this weekend at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.