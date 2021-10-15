The Young Bucks did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics including the competition tonight between AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown as well as AEW adding Adam Cole to their roster. Here are some of the highlights:

On AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown competition tonight:

“I love the competition,” Nick Jackson says. “It makes pro wrestling so much more fun to watch. This is what wrestling needed for the last 20 years. I’m just glad we’ve helped bring that excitement back. Let’s f—ing go.”

Adam Cole joining AEW:

“I can’t fully express the happiness I currently have, sharing a ring with Adam Cole again,” Matt says. “His positivity and energy had really helped the morale in our locker room. I haven’t stopped smiling since he showed up. When he arrived, it felt like we finally found that missing piece of the puzzle. The whole gang is finally back together. We hadn’t worked together in five years, but the chemistry was still there. The dude is a star and getting some of the biggest reactions I’ve ever heard.”

“I’m still trying to figure that out,” Nick says. “But even crazier than resurrecting the dead is letting a superstar walk away from your company to join the competition.”