The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss Adam Page challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event. Here are the highlights:
Being aligned with Kenny Omega on AEW TV:
“It really has been the best time of our career being with Kenny on a weekly basis,” Nick says. “It’s so good to see him year-round. We’re the best of friends and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without him, and I feel it’s the same way for him. We’re all very competitive and if he sees us have a killer match or segment it drives him to try and top it, and I feel like that’s what makes The Elite so special.”
Seeing potential in Page:
“I knew he was special when we specifically told [New Japan Pro-Wrestling referee and executive] Tiger Hattori that he needed to join the Bullet Club,” says Nick Jackson. “He just needed the push to get to where he is now.”
“It’s been fun to live Hangman’s journey in real time,” says Matt Jackson. “He was just a shy, introverted kid who wore a baseball cap when I met him. Now he’s a megastar. Maybe the most over guy in a company full of world-class wrestlers.”