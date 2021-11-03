The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss Adam Page challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event. Here are the highlights:

Being aligned with Kenny Omega on AEW TV:

“It really has been the best time of our career being with Kenny on a weekly basis,” Nick says. “It’s so good to see him year-round. We’re the best of friends and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without him, and I feel it’s the same way for him. We’re all very competitive and if he sees us have a killer match or segment it drives him to try and top it, and I feel like that’s what makes The Elite so special.”

Seeing potential in Page: