The Elite faction founded All Elite Wrestling.

Hell, ELITE is in the name!

During the latest installment of the Being The Elite, The Young Bucks duo of Nick and Matt Jackson spoke about being “stabbed in the back” by Jack Perry, who reunited with Luchasaurus as Jurassic Express at AEW All Out: Toronto over the weekend.

While talking about the topic, the two spoke about Kenny Omega being off for a while battling diverticulitis, Hangman Page being off doing his own thing as the reigning AEW World Champion, and AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada linking up with The Don Callis Family.

This leaves Nick and Matt Jackson as essentially the only two members left in The Elite.

For now.

The segment closed on a cliffhanger note, as the camera showed the locker room door slowly opening. However, the episode cut to black before revealing who, if anyone, was entering the room with The Young Bucks.

AEW returns with the post-All Out: Toronto episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 24. As noted, heading into the show, AEW President Tony Khan is hyping an “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.”

