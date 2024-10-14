The Young Bucks are headed to Wrestle Dynasty.

Scheduled for January 5, 2025 and featuring talents from NJPW, AEW, CMLL, ROH and STARDOM, Wrestle Dynasty will emanate from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

In a special video message that aired during NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, AEW Tag-Team Champions Nicholas and Matthew Jackson announced they will be returning to “The Land of the Rising Sun” for a match at Wrestle Dynasty in Japan for the first time since 2019.