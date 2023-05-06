AEW President Tony Khan says All In ticket sales marks one of the greatest success stories in pro wrestling history.

We noted on Thursday how Khan announced that 50,000 tickets had been sold for All In for a gate revenue of $6.5 million, and that was just the pre-sale. This came after AEW had already set company records for tickets sold and gate revenue with 36,000 tickets sold for a gate of $4.7 million on Tuesday for opening day, then an increase on Wednesday to 45,000 tickets sold for a gate of $5.7 million.

In an update, it was announced with the general on-sale that AEW hit 60,000 tickets sold for a gate of $7.7 million. Khan took to Twitter and touted the success.

“Thanks to amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium has sold 60,000 tickets for £6.1M ($7.7M)! This is one of the greatest success stories in wrestling history! There are still great seats that are on sale NOW! See you all on 27/8/23!,” Khan wrote.

Chris Jericho took to Instagram with a video, noting how it doesn’t get much bigger than Wembley Stadium but this is also a big league move for AEW. Jericho said they could’ve went to The O2 Arena or Craven Cottage, but those venues were not big enough for AEW as they wanted to do this right, mentioning how this is the 100th anniversary of Wembley.

Jericho said he plans to lead the All In charge. He captioned the video with, “They said we couldn’t do it….and yet here we are at 60,000 tickets sold by the first day of general sales!! @aew has created a MONSTER…and I plan to lead the charge. See you in August @wembleystadium! #TheOcho #JerichoForever #AllIn @officialqueenmusic”

AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks also reacted to the All In success with an update to their Twitter bio.

“Many ppl talked about change. Many ppl craved change. We went out & helped make that change. Forever proud. For All In 2. For 7 years of BTE. For everything. [heart emoji],” they wrote.

It was noted by @WrestleTix that there were 6,129 tickets available as of around 12pm on Friday, not counting re-sale tickets. The rest of the stadium was then opened up about an hour later.

AEW All In is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. No matches have been announced as of this writing.

