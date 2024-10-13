The Young Bucks successfully defeated Private Party to retain their AEW World Tag Team Titles at last night’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

As we reported late last night here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, there was a strong push from multiple people within AEW to have Private Party win the gold.

True to form, Matthew and Nicolas Jackson took to Twitter to troll the reports, sarcastically stating “That doesn’t work for us, brother.”

The Young Bucks’ AEW World Tag Team Title reign currently stands at 175 days.