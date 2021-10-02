AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, have once again updated their Twitter biography ahead of this Wednesday’s two-year anniversary of Dynamite on TNT.

The former tag team champions troll their critics by saying that their rise in the industry helped get wrestlers more lucrative contracts elsewhere. They write, “Two years ago, we created #AEWDynamite. We took a leap. Bet on ourselves. Set the table. Now everybody swooped in & got lucrative contracts. lmao.”

The Bucks will team up with their fellow Elite members Kenny Omega and Adam Cole to take on Bryan Danielson, Jurassic Express, and Frankie Kazarian on the two-year anniversary Dynamite.

Check out their updated Twitter here.