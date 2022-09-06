The big story over the last 24 hours was the behavior of new AEW world champion CM Punk at the post-ALL OUT media scrum, where the Second City Saint addressed his relationship with former friend Colt Cabana, his issues with EVPs of AEW (Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks), and why he decided to call out Adam “Hangman” Page a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

Updated reports have revealed that there was a scuffle following Punk’s portion of the scrum that featured Omega, the Bucks, Punk, and Ace Steel, who apparently bit Omega during the pull-apart. You can read about that here.

The Bucks have since taken to Twitter and updated their bio to comment on the situation. The former two-time AEW tag champions write, “Your head, rent free,” on their Twitter location. Whether this is aimed at Punk and Steel, or at the fans for an elaborate work/troll, remains to be seen.

Check out the Bucks Twitter here.