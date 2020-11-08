The Young Bucks are your new AEW tag team champions.

The brothers Jackson went to war with FTR at tonight’s Full Gear pay per view in a matchup that saw both teams pull out tag team finishers from some classic duos like the Hardys, the Dudleyz, the Hart Foundation and more before the Bucks finally scored the winning pinfall.

Both athletes are fighting through the pain all for the AEW World Tag Team Champions! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/pe939mm4d6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

MIND BREAKER! Which team will walk out of #AEWFullGear as your #AEW World Tag Team Champions? pic.twitter.com/ho6fDn4d5t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

