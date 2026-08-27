Thea Hail has revealed that she has been diagnosed with alopecia areata.

The WWE NXT Superstar took to social media to share the diagnosis, which is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack hair follicles and can result in sudden hair loss.

“I now have alopecia areata,” Hail wrote. “I have literally manifested going bald.”

Hail maintained her sense of humor while sharing the news, encouraging fans to look through the additional photos included with her post.

“Anyways swipe to see my naked scalp and some cute pics of me with and without hair,” she added.

Hail has been with WWE since signing with the company in 2022 and has spent her entire run as part of the NXT brand.

The 22-year-old most recently competed on the August 18 episode of WWE NXT, where she suffered a loss to Nattie.