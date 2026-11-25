Thea Hail shared a deeply personal moment with the WWE Universe on Tuesday night.

During the November 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Hail opened up about her recent alopecia diagnosis before shaving her head in the middle of the ring.

Earlier in the evening, Hail was discussing her condition backstage in the hair and makeup area when Chantal Monroe approached her and mocked her over her hair loss.

Later in the show, Hail made her way to the ring and spoke about the pressure women face to look perfect, revealing that she has lost approximately 40 percent of her hair since July.

Hail admitted that Monroe’s comments made her feel small and defeated, but explained that her diagnosis has also allowed her to discover things about herself that she otherwise might never have.

The NXT Superstar encouraged people to show compassion for others and stressed that no one should ever have to apologize for being different.

Hail then produced a pair of clippers and proceeded to shave her head in front of the live crowd at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The segment ended with Hail smiling and holding up her hair as the crowd showered her with supportive applause.