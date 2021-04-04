Former WWE star Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega) took to Twitter and revealed that she recently had $1,300 taken from her when using the WISE app, which allows users to send money to over 80 countries.

So, @Wise allowed someone in Kenya to steal over $1300 from me…….. — (@TheaTrinidad) April 3, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was also active on Twitter where the hardcore legend shared a video of him receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine. He writes, “MY FIRST COVID SHOT! One down, one to go. It was easy and almost painless too! I got my appointment through @Walgreens.”