Thekla has opened up about missing out on a match at AEW All In 2026.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion held the title for 165 days before losing it roughly a month ahead of the company’s biggest event of the year at Wembley Stadium.

Although Thekla appeared during a segment on The Buy In pre-show, she was not booked for a match at All In. Speaking with New York Post Sports, she admitted that part of her was disappointed about missing the chance to wrestle in front of the massive Wembley crowd.

“Again, about being a pro, you know, you gotta just take things the way they are, be cool with whatever happens,” Thekla said. “I try to get into a mindset where I didn’t wanna be greedy anyways because I’ve had a tremendous 2026, and a great 2025 too.”

Still, Thekla acknowledged that wrestling at Wembley would have represented the biggest opportunity of her career to date.

“Some part of me was obviously upset because it’s f*cking Wembley and it’s in front of almost 50,000 people in Europe, which I haven’t even remotely done, you know?” she continued. “It would have been, obviously, the biggest gig of my life so far.”

Thekla ultimately found a positive in being left off the in-ring portion of the event, saying she likes still having major accomplishments to chase.

“Also, I like that I’m still on the chase. I don’t like having anything in front of me that I gotta follow up on. You also gotta make ‘em miss you.”

She added that the reaction from fans who were unhappy about her absence meant a lot to her.

“I was happy and almost touched to see that people were outraged that I was not on the show,” Thekla said. “It’s actually better that way.”

Thekla will return to pay-per-view action at AEW All Out 2026, where she is scheduled to face Willow Nightingale. The winner will earn a shot at Mercedes Moné’s AEW Women’s World Championship at WrestleDream.