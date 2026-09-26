Thekla says AEW gives her room to say almost anything she wants on television, and she expects her rivalry with Willow Nightingale to last well beyond Saturday’s All Out match. Speaking in a written interview with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, she said there is a list of words the company tries to keep her from saying, but otherwise, “I get to say pretty much what I want.”

That freedom extends to her character work. Thekla said she draws on her own feelings and opinions for promos, and has more creative input than she expected when she joined AEW. She also suspects fans respond to seeing somebody comfortable being herself, even when that person is playing a villain who isn’t particularly interested in making friends.

Thekla and Nightingale meet at All Out on September 26, with the winner earning a future AEW Women’s World Championship match against Mercedes Moné. Thekla said she likes the more aggressive side Nightingale has shown during their feud and described them as a possible “forever feud.” She sees a potential Moné match as a major opportunity, but did not claim that it has been scheduled.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion also wants another match built around a special stipulation, potentially a dog collar or first blood match. She said a violent match needs a compelling rivalry behind it: “I don’t like to get messy without a good story.” Thekla added that she would consider another Blood & Guts match and had recently received a tetanus shot with that possibility in mind.

Source: Scott Fishman’s interview with Thekla for TV Insider.