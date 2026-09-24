Thekla is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the recent speculation surrounding Kairi Sane and AEW.

Sane has been the subject of speculation among fans in recent weeks, with some believing the WWE star could eventually make her way to AEW.

During a new interview with TV Insider, Thekla was asked about the possibility of Sane joining the company and said she is always interested in seeing new faces arrive.

“I always like new faces coming in. I still consider myself a new face somehow. It has only been a little bit over a year for me. I’m a huge fan of people just going from one territory to the other, like in the old days. I’m very excited to see who’s gonna step up, you know?”

Thekla acknowledged the recent talk surrounding Sane but said she will believe it when she sees it.

“Kairi has been the talk of the town. I’m only going to believe it once I see it. For the fans, it’s always cool to see a new matchup. We’ll see. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. Let us see if we can spice it up a little bit.”

Sane previously addressed her future during an interview with Ring Plus in August, revealing that she has received offers from multiple promotions.