Thekla is back in STARDOM.

And she wasted no time making her presence felt, picking up essentially exactly where she left off.

In a surprise appearance at the American Dream event in Las Vegas, the women’s wrestling standout returned to the promotion and immediately resumed her issues with STARDOM President Taro Okada.

Picking up right where she left off, Thekla confronted Okada and escalated the situation quickly. After previously teasing her return, she removed her belt and appeared ready to use it as a weapon, aiming to whip the STARDOM executive.

Things nearly got out of hand.

Before any damage could be done, however, Thekla was stopped, preventing the attack from fully unfolding.

Okada didn’t stick around to find out what would happen next, managing to escape the situation unscathed as tensions continue to rise following Thekla’s shocking return.

Thekla is the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion.