After weeks of speculation, Thekla is now officially part of All Elite Wrestling — and she’s got the graphic to prove it.

Though she made her debut on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite by ambushing Jamie Hayter and has since competed in several matches, her contract wasn’t formally confirmed until Saturday, July 19.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Thekla had been under a 45-day probation period due to the controversial nature of her exit from STARDOM. He wrote,

“Due to her attack on President @tokada_mh4e + her termination for cause from @we_are_stardom, after her debut June 4 at Fyter Fest: AEW Collision, I placed Thekla on a 45-day probation period before validating her contract. Her probation ended today. @toxic_thekla is All Elite!”

Thekla was fired from STARDOM following an incident at All-Star Grand Queendom in April, where she lost to Sayaka Kurara and refused to join Kouzen — breaking a prior promise — before attacking STARDOM President Taro Okada.

Since arriving in AEW, Thekla has competed in eight matches, including the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas.

