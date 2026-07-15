Triangle of Madness made a surprise appearance during STARDOM’s press conference for the upcoming 5 Star Grand Prix, where the group announced both Julia Hart’s entry into the tournament and a championship match for the trio.

Hart, who appeared alongside Skye Blue and Thekla, revealed that she will replace the injured Bea Priestley in this year’s 5 Star GP field. Addressing those in attendance, the AEW star said her inclusion in the tournament comes courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.

“I heard Stardom was looking for another wrestler for the five-star Grand Prix,” Hart said. “Well, you don’t need to look no more. Me, Julia Hart, will be entering. Consider it a gift from AEW.”

The press conference also featured another major announcement, as Thekla confirmed that Triangle of Madness will challenge for the Artist of Stardom Championship on the opening night of the tournament. The reigning champions are God’s Eye members Ami Sohrei, Hina, and Lady C.

“Stardom is gonna be more dead than ever,” Thekla stated. “The Triangle of Madness is going to challenge for Artist of Stardom Championship, and Julia Hart is going to destroy Five Star tournament. So be there or be square.”

Thekla also had a message for STARDOM president Taro Okada before the group wrapped up its appearance.

“Tell Okada to come too. We have a present for him,” Thekla added, addressing STARDOM president Taro Okada.

The 2026 STARDOM 5 Star Grand Prix gets underway on Saturday, July 18, with Triangle of Madness set to challenge for the Artist of Stardom Championship and Hart officially joining the tournament field as Priestley’s replacement.