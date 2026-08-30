Thekla is back in AEW.

During the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW All In: London 2026 at Wembley Stadium, Thekla made her surprise return to the company.

The appearance came following the TBS Championship match between Maya World and Persephone. As the broadcast returned to the pre-show panel, Thekla suddenly emerged to a big reaction from the Wembley crowd.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion climbed onto the panel desk and declared that she was back, noting that AEW couldn’t have its biggest show of the year without Thekla.

She went on to say that she planned to keep a close eye on the action throughout All In before teasing that things in AEW could soon be getting “Toxic” again.

The appearance marked Thekla’s return to AEW television after a period of absence.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.