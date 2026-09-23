Thekla received some memorable praise from Mick Foley during their first meeting, but the AEW star admits fans might get a much different reaction if they approach her at the wrong time in an airport.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring (see video below), Thekla recalled meeting Foley for the first time and realizing the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to speak with her.

“He must have seen me from afar, and I’m super shortsighted, but I could tell he wanted to say hi,” Thekla said. “It was my first time seeing him ever, so I stopped what I was doing and came over, and he just said some very, very nice things.”

According to Thekla, Foley told her that after decades in the wrestling business, it has become increasingly rare for him to come across something that feels genuinely different.

“Along the lines of, ‘In the 30 years of my career, or more, that I’ve been doing this, it becomes more rare with time passing that you see something that’s new and refreshing.’ And once he stumbled over my stuff, he thought it was very cool,” she recalled.

Thekla described the encounter as a “very nice” first interaction, noting that Foley became emotional during their conversation. She also felt a connection to the underdog mentality Foley carried throughout his career and his willingness to approach professional wrestling differently.

“I really vibe with that because I think I’m a little bit like that too,” Thekla said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Thekla discussed her interactions with wrestling fans — particularly those who approach her while she is making her way through an airport.

While she has no problem interacting with fans in many situations, Thekla admitted she can be “really harsh” when someone tries to stop her while she is rushing through an airport.

“Something I don’t love, and I will say this, and I can be really harsh sometimes, actually, when I get stopped at the airport,” she said. “It’s just not — I’m not in my zone. I got a thousand things on my mind, you know. It’s like, I’m a civilian, you know.”

Thekla recalled one encounter in which she attempted to signal to a fan that it wasn’t a good time, only for the person to continue following her.

“One time I remember I was walking and I was obviously really walking fast, you know, and I could see from the back of my eye — I had already kind of given somebody the nod, like, ‘Not now.’ And then he kept on walking, and I stopped, froze, looked him in the eye, and was like, ‘Not f***ing now,’” she recalled.

The AEW star joked that her response may have left a lasting impression on the fan.

“He looked mortified. He might not ever talk to anybody ever again actually, because that may have been one of the worst human interactions of his life.”

Thekla clarified that the issue is more about timing than being approached altogether. Once she has reached her gate and has nothing left to do, she said she has no problem with someone coming over.

“It’s funny because in an airport when I sit down at the gate, I got nothing to do except sit there,” Thekla explained. “So it’s like, I’ve got nothing left to do. I’m like, hey, if anybody wants to walk up… I would have no issues. I mean, I don’t mind it.”

It’s the process of getting through the airport where she would rather be left alone.

“I get to the place, get in, get out, you know. Security. Bam, bam, bam. Then I got to get to the lounge, you know, five minutes there, steal all the pretzels, get the f**k out of there. I don’t have time for interaction,” she said.

Thekla is currently scheduled to face Willow Nightingale at AEW All Out, with the winner earning a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.