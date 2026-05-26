In a recent appearance on Close-Up with Renee Paquette, AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla opened up about one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode of Dynamite. Fans across the wrestling community were shocked when Thekla marched through the crowd, addressing her fellow wrestlers as “dumb b*tches” – and, shockingly, it all unfolded right in front of a group of kids. This bold choice of words sparked a flurry of conversations online, leaving some to wonder just how appropriate the segment was given the setting.

“The dads were like, ‘no, it’s fine.’ They’re both Thekla fans.”

Thekla, known for her fierce persona and sharp tongue, acknowledged the fallout from the promo. “I know I probably picked the absolute worst moment possible to drop one of my favorite insults live on TV,” she admitted, her tone a mix of playful self-awareness and genuine regret. While this may have added some heat to her character in the short term, it also raised questions about kayfabe, especially in a family-friendly environment.

The segment has certainly become a viral sensation, with clips making their way onto social media, rapidly igniting discussions among fans and critics alike. Some praised Thekla for her unapologetic nature, arguing that such moments contribute to the unpredictability that wrestling fans crave. Others, however, expressed concern over the language used in front of a younger audience.

In her defense, Thekla mentioned the importance of authenticity in wrestling.

“At the end of the day, we are performers, and our job is to create memorable moments, even if they come with a bit of risk. I just didn’t think it through as well as I should have,” she said, reflecting on the incident.

It’s clear that riding the line between babyface and heel can sometimes come with unexpected consequences, especially when planning a segment.