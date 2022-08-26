Theory may be getting his first name back.

New listings for this weekend’s WWE live events in Springfield, MA and Manchester, NH bill Theory as Austin Theory. There’s no word yet on if this is some sort of error, or if WWE is giving Theory back his first name.

The official WWE website roster still lists just Theory as of this writing, and the same goes for his social media profiles. The first name was dropped back in mid-April after Theory announced on RAW, as the storyline protege of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, that he and Mr. McMahon didn’t feel like “Austin” suited him.

On a related note, it’s believed that Theory’s push will continue with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H running the show.

Theory had a big supporter in McMahon, and there was some speculation that his push may have been nixed following McMahon’s retirement in late July. However, it was noted by Wrestling Observer that Theory is one Superstar they want to build up and groom for the future, and it appears that will continue under Triple H.

It was noted that WWE officials like Theory as he has the right look and size, he just needs some more in-ring work, and that’s why they’ve had him working with experienced talents like Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Theory recently feuded with Lashley but failed to regain the title at SummerSlam after dropping it to Lashley at Money In the Bank. He then wrapped a quick feud against Ziggler with a win on the August 15 RAW, then two wins at last weekend’s non-televised live events. Theory then appeared on this week’s RAW but was superkicked by his former tag team partner, the returning Johnny Gargano.

It remains to be seen if WWE will move forward with a Theory vs. Gargano feud on RAW, or if the name change will happen. There’s also no word yet on when Theory will cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase, but we will keep you updated.

