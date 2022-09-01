Theory vs. John Cena was rumored for WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, but Cena returned to WWE TV for the July 25 RAW to celebrate his 25th Anniversary, and hasn’t been back since then, and it remains to be seen when he wrestle again, though he has assured fans there will be another match. While Cena and Theory had a backstage confrontation at RAW, and have mentioned each other in numerous interviews, there was no real build to an upcoming match.

Theory recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling and CBS Sports and commented on how Cena is somewhat of a father figure to him.

“It’s so weird to meet somebody and pretty much have to explain to them, ‘I modeled my whole life after you.’ It’s one of those things as a kid getting bullied, my dad not being in my life a lot,” Theory said. “Cena, I could watch him and just escape. It was the connection to his personality, and that’s something I learned from him. He told me, ‘Don’t ever think people go out there and want people to connect to their performance. Nobody will connect to your performance unless they connect to your personality.’

“I started thinking, even with that process through NXT to finally being drafted to RAW officially, it was a time to figure stuff out. How can I connect to them with my personality? This is a world in WWE where everybody can kill it in the ring. Everyone can go hard in the ring. So what’s going to set you aside from killing it in the ring? I learned that from him.”

Theory also said he’s pretty confident that he and Cena will do battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All at a WrestleMania event in the future.

“You know what? I will say that I’m pretty confident that could happen. For sure. And I want that to happen,” he said.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Theory’s recent comments on why he doesn’t want his name changed, the current crew running WWE, and the retirement of Vince McMahon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full interview with Theory:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.