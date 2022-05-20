WWE United States Champion Theory wants veteran WWE Superstar John Cena at SummerSlam.

Theory has recently talked about wanting to wrestle Cena, and Cena offered praise to the young Superstar. It was also reported that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon sees Theory as a young Cena.

Theory spoke with Corey Graves on this week’s episode of WWE After The Bell and commented on Cena responding to his trash talking, and on the match possibly happening soon.

“It’s just wild,” Theory said. “Just to think the time of day to say anything to me, that’s really cool and especially what he did say on Twitter, I thought that was very interesting and very motivating. It’s WWE, you never know what can happen and I feel like we do have a feeling what could happen pretty soon though.”

Theory then revealed that he wants to defend the title against Cena at SummerSlam.

“I ultimately want to defend the United States Championship against John Cena,” Theory said. “I’m not sure on a venue but for some reason, I just feel like a SummerSlam would be so cool. Just ready to SummerSlam John Cena’s ass.”

Cena recently said he hopes to return to WWE soon, but there’s no word on if the feud with Theory will actually happen.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

