WWE star Theory recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his failed Money In The Bank cash-in at last month’s SummerSlam, and why he believes the long entrance ramp is to blame. The former U.S. champion states that he knew Reigns and Lesnar were going to destroy each other at the event, and wishes he could have taken more of an advantage of the opportunity. Highlights are below.

Blames the long entrance ramp for his failed cash-in attempt:

“You know something that I have picked up on is that you can’t tell people when you’re gonna cash in. To be fair, I haven’t got to speak about this, it just kinda got blown over. The reason why I wasn’t able to successfully cash in at SummerSlam is because of how ridiculously long the ramp was. Like, did you see how long I was running [for]? Who would have been able to cash in, that was impossible. Did I know about that? No.”

Says he knew Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns would destroy each other at SummerSlam:

“I knew these guys were going to destroy each other, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. But did I know that the entrance was gonna be like two miles? Like, c’mon. After running two miles, it’s just not as normal as running down the ramp at Raw or another pay-per-view.”

