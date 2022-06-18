Theory discussed a wide range of topics including nearly having his first-ever beer with Steve Austin and more while appearing on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. Here are the highlights:

Nearly having his first beer with Steve Austin:

“It’s so funny you bring that up because, okay, so this is something about me, I don’t drink at all. I’ve never had alcohol before. So, literally WrestleMania I get my ass stunned. I’m standing in the back and, and that’s the thing – you wait for people to come to the back and shake their hand and ‘thank you for that out there stunning my ass.’ So, here comes Stone Cold through the back, and he’s got a beer in his hand. And he’s just covered in beer and I hug him. And he’s like, ‘Thanks, I appreciate it.’ And I’m saying thank you too. And there was a moment in my head where I was like, ‘Stone Cold is gonna hand me this beer, and I’m gonna have to chug it.’ Like, there’s no way. I’m gonna chug it so fast, I don’t know what’s gonna happen to me because I’ve never had a beer before. But I gotta chug it, it’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. But he didn’t hand it to me. So everything was good.”

Wrestling Brock Lesnar at MSG:

“Obviously, there was the chamber that happened, but I remember after that – MSG show, I’m on it, I don’t know what I’m doing. Go to the locker room, there’s the card that shows all the matches from bottom to top. At the very top, it has ‘WWE Championship Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs. …..’ and it’s just blank. I’m just standing there, and I’m like, ‘Man, why do they gotta do this?’ I’m the only one whose name isn’t on this list and I had to be here. And I’m the only one in this locker room that doesn’t have a match. That night was great, man. The match was quick, but it was great. That experience alone, and also, not only with Brock but with Paul Heyman. It was great and an awesome moment. I can always say I main evented MSG with Brock Lesnar for the WWE title.”

Quotes via 411 Mania