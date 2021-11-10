Jon Moxley’s new book, MOX, recently came out on Amazon and in bookstores that covers his time thus far in pro wrestling. Moxley was brutally honest about his time in WWE and his personal issues.

Bryan Alvarez noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live that he has heard from several people in wrestling that they were happy to see Moxley rip apart WWE’s Kevin Dunn.

Alvarez stated, “I’ve heard from so many people since that book came out because there was an excerpt from the Kevin Dunn part that was posted on the internet. And a lot of people read that and a lot of people read the book. I heard from a lot of people that were so happy because you know, there’s a lot of people in wrestling that have bad reputations but they still have people you’ll hear from who will defend them. A great example would be like a Vince Russo. Vince Russo drove WCW into bankruptcy practically on his own although he was out of there before they finally went under but he did as much damage as anyone could possibly do to a wrestling company. But he has his defenders. I’m trying to think if I’ve ever heard anybody defend Kevin Dunn, like anybody. I can’t think of one person. He is as close as to universally disliked a person as I can even think of in this business. And when Moxley just razor bladed this guy, boy did I hear people that were so happy to read that chapter.”

For those who haven’t read the book, you can read the excerpt with Moxley’s comments on Dunn below. You can purchase the book via sale price on Amazon at this link. Moxley wrote:

“If I had gone in there and been an asshole, why didn’t he just say, ‘Fuck you, then, you’re being an asshole.’ No, he let me go through the whole song and dance, while being completely phony, pretending to accept my apology, pretending it was all good and we were friends. Then five minutes later this little cunt rat goes right to the rest of the office and says I didn’t give a sufficient apology and whatever other bullshit he probably said about me, behind my back, no less. This dickless motherfucker … and it was 48 hours later. Why didn’t you just call me on the phone right when it happened and say, ‘Fuck you, we’re all mad at you, and if you do it again, you’re fired.’? That would have been easy to understand. Instead, I got summoned to the secret castle to meet the Magical King Wizard who lives in the truck and controls the universe to beg for forgiveness? What are all these stupid little games?” “The reality in a place like WWE is that one comment, one little seed planted by a guy in Kevin Dunn’s position can be extremely detrimental to someone’s future there. That’s a lot of power, and power breeds ego. Connecticut … old, rich boys’ club ego. I’ve heard all kinds of stories about that guy messing with people’s careers, but this isn’t that kind of book. Suffice to say that dude is a fuckbag. Maybe this is that kind of book. … No! No! … But for real, don’t EVEN get me started on … no … no this is not that kind of book. Fuck Kevin Dunn.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the WOL transcription. H/T to Reddit user TrueStrawberry8008 for the book excerpt)