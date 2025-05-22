As of mid-May 2025, there are no new developments regarding when The Wyatt Sicks will be added to WWE’s live event touring schedule.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the faction’s return to the road has yet to be determined.

At this time, Mike Johnson is reporting that “no updates on The Wyatt Sicks returning to the road as I write this.”

The Wyatt Sicks made a memorable debut on WWE television, quickly drawing attention with their eerie vignettes and distinctive presentation — elements that many fans see as a tribute to the legacy of Bray Wyatt.

Comprised of Uncle Howdy, Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig Boy, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Abby the Witch, the group has generated significant buzz and anticipation regarding their future involvement in WWE storylines and live appearances.