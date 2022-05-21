Fightful Select reports that with American talent able to travel over to Japan now that COVID restrictions have lifted, there’s a “logjam” of wrestlers based in the United States that had been trying to go over there.

This includes several AEW stars who have actually never performed in New Japan Pro Wrestling before. For a while, those wrestlers have been told the promotion wasn’t bringing in any American talent.

“Those that have inquired were told to “hang tight” in a sense during a lot of the pandemic, and several were assured things would be back to normal soon.”

There were some top free agents over the last few years hoping to sign with NJPW, but the promotion wasn’t in the position to make it happen. NJPW has been working on getting visas for talent to come back over.