Speculation has arisen about Stephanie McMahon potentially returning to WWE after Vince McMahon’s resignation from all his roles within TKO.

Stephanie had previously announced in January 2023 her departure from WWE in an executive role, resigning as Chairwoman and co-CEO. This came after Vince voted himself back to the Board of Directors, and the company was acquired by Endeavor, merging with UFC to form TKO Holdings Group.

Stephanie initially took a leave of absence from WWE in 2022 but returned after Vince’s hush money scandal broke.

According to Pwinsider.com, there is hope that Stephanie will come back now that her father is no longer involved, but it remains uncertain how she would fit in with the new ownership under Endeavor.