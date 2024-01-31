On the latest SmackDown episode, WWE arranged a match between Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory. However, after the match, Hayes was attacked by Theory and Grayson Waller. Trick Williams made the save.

According to a source from Haus of Wrestling, the WWE SmackDown creative team was impressed with the reaction Williams received. Some influential individuals within the company now believe that Williams has the potential to be a “future WrestleMania main eventer.”

A top star also praised the NXT star for his excellent attitude and skill set, which he continues to develop. They foresee nothing but positive things for him.

Williams is just a few days away from challenging NXT Champion Ilja Dargunov for the title at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4. In addition to his title match at the upcoming event, Williams and Hayes will also team up to face Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.