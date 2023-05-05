The WWE Backlash press conference was held today in San Juan, Puerto Rico with Kayla Braxton and Jerry Soto as hosts. A rabid crowd gathered to watch the event at Palicio Plaza, outside of Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot, where tonight’s SmackDown and tomorrow’s Backlash will be held.

Zelina Vega and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio were brought out first to a big pop, and then Dominik Mysterio was brought out with SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who received a massive pop and chant from the crowd. Vega said she’s excited to be back in Puerto Rico and to represent everyone there, but she is the underdog going into Saturday’s title match. Vega is also excited to work alongside her hero and mentor, Mysterio. This led to a “619!” chant.

Rey said he’s been an underdog his whole life but it got him to the WWE Hall of Fame. He continued until Dominik told him to shut up, which brought more loud heat from the crowd for the young Mysterio. Dominik said Rey has been more of a father to Vega than he ever was, and Rey said that’s because Vega deserves it. Dominik said his true family is The Judgment Day. Rhea later had words for Vega, calling her a pipsqueak and a pathetic little girl who will get put down and tied into a pretzel on Saturday. The segment ended with a face-off as Ripley raised the title in the air.

After a break, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was introduced to a loud pop, and the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt was on display. The crowd then went into a “Thank you, Hunter!” chant and he thanked them back, saying fans are the reason WWE returned to Puerto Rico. Triple H said when he began the planning process, he quickly realized one night wasn’t going to be enough, and now WWE is in town for two back-to-back sold out nights.

Triple H then brought out Cody Rhodes, who briefly introduced a few local officials. They gave thanks, and Triple H announced the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament, as detailed here. 22 hyped up the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. He introduced Bunny to a big pop, and Bunny spoke in Spanish until Priest interrupted and they had words. Priest received major heat from the crowd, and said he doesn’t care if they used to be friends because Bunny disrespected his family, so now it’s not about wining a match, it’s about embarrassing Bunny. Priest promised to give Bunny his punishment tomorrow.

Priest and Bunny had more words and faced off as Triple H stood in between them. Priest ended up shoving Bunny back, and then Bunny smacked him but quickly retreated. Priest threw a few things on the stage as Triple H held him back, then Triple H thanked everyone and said he will see them at SmackDown and Backlash.

Earlier in the week WWE advertised several Superstars for the press conference but they did not appear – Matt Riddle, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, IYO SKY, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Brock Lesnar.

Below is full video from the press conference:

