Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won’t be the only two hosts of the next WWE premium live event.

During the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network on Friday night, October 4, 2024, from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., a third host for the premium live event was announced.

In a backstage segment on the show, the aforementioned WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions were joined by Naomi, who they announced would be joining them as the third official host for WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Naomi would later defeat Tiffany Stratton in singles action on the show.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 6/5c from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.