It was a newsworthy night in Beantown for TNA Wrestling fans.

Not only were there multiple title changes, a new title introduction, surprise debuts and returns, but multiple inductee announcements were made related to the 2026 class of the TNA Wrestling Hall Of Fame.

During the TNA Slammiversary 2026 show at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. on June 28, Amazing Red was announced as a new inductee to join ODB as officially announced inductees for the 2026 TNA Hall of Fame.

Now there is a third.

Mexican pro wrestling legend Konnan was officially announced as the third confirmed inductee for this year’s class for the 2026 TNA Hall of Fame.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage from Boston, MA.