The lineup for next Monday’s episode of WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

During the September 23 episode of WWE Raw in Ontario, California, matches were announced for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” installment of WWE Raw next Monday night on September 30 in Evansville, Indiana.

On tap for the final red brand program heading into the WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE on October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia is Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Monster Standing match, Kofi Kingston of New Day vs. Chad Gable of American Made, as well as Xavier Woods of New Day vs. Rey Mysterio of LWO.

