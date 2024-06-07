A third match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the latest installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a big singles match for the show.

Now confirmed for the 6/8 episode of AEW Collision on TNT is Kyle O’Reilly going one-on-one against Orange Cassidy.

“After they locked up in the 4 Way on Dynamite, this weekend Kyle O’Reilly will collide vs Orange Cassidy 1-on-1 for the first time ever on TNT in Iowa THIS SATURDAY,” Khan wrote via X.

Previously announced for AEW Collision on 6/8 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa is AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, as well as Blackpool Combat Club duo Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR duo Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler.

