Mascara Dorada has officially punched his ticket to this weekend’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, where he will challenge for the Unified Championship.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, the CMLL star defeated The Beast Mortos in the third and final qualifier, earning his spot in Saturday’s three-way title bout with reigning champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. Dorada scored the pin with a 450 Splash, though the outcome was partially spoiled earlier in the week when it was announced that Mortos would be replacing Dorada on CMLL’s 92nd Anniversario card the same night as All Out.

Following the match, Okada hit the ring alongside Don Callis, only for Takeshita to join them moments later. Despite both being aligned with Callis, Takeshita has made it clear he’s no ally of “The Rainmaker.” The segment ended with Dorada launching off the top rope to the floor with a crossbody on Okada, before trading a tense stare with Takeshita.

Okada advanced to the All Out main event by turning back Michael Oku in a title defense on Collision, while Takeshita secured his spot with a win over Anthony Bowens on the same show.

