There is said to be heat on the third party rigging crew used for the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution, according to Fightful Select.

Regarding the dud explosion that took place after the main event, for which AEW has been ridiculed for by fans and wrestlers, word is that the rigging crew responsible for the explosion brushed the situation off and were not very apologetic about the way things happened. This led to pretty significant heat on the non-AEW crew.

One AEW talent joked that they wished the rigging crew would’ve got that kind of heat during the main event segment instead, and they wouldn’t be in this situation.

