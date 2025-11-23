AEW Full Gear 2025 was quite the newsworthy show.

At the annual pay-per-view event on Saturday night, November 22, 2025, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, a third title changed hands.

Joining the two previous title crowning moments, which saw FTR dethrone Brodido to become the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions and Ricochet emerge victorious in the Casino Gsauntlet to crown the inaugural AEW National Champion, the TNT Championship also changed hands.

In the no disqualification title tilt between the now former title-holder Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe, which had an added stipulation of Briscoe being forced to leave The Conglomeration and join The Don Callis Family with a loss, the master of Redneck Kung Fu emerged victorious.

With the win, Mark Briscoe is now the brand new TNT Champion of AEW.

For those who missed it, you can read a complete recap of the TNT title tilt from our AEW Full Gear Results 11/22/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com below: