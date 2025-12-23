The lineup for the WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary special event continues to take shape, as a heated championship rematch is officially locked in for the first red brand show of the new year in 2026.

During Monday night’s episode, Becky Lynch made her return following a brief boycott and immediately voiced her frustrations over losing the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Her complaints were quickly interrupted by the reigning champion, Maxxine Dupri.

Dupri surprisingly praised Lynch, saying she agreed with Sports Illustrated that “The Man” is the greatest of all time, before reminding everyone that she’s beaten Lynch three times. Riding that confidence, Dupri told Lynch she’d give her a title rematch anytime, anywhere.

The exchange turned personal fast.

Dupri claimed that, in that moment, Lynch didn’t look like the GOAT, she looked like someone afraid her best years were behind her. Lynch responded by sucker-punching the champion and initially walking away, only to double back and continue the attack.

That proved costly.

Dupri countered, locked in an ankle lock, and forced Lynch to tap out in the middle of the ring.

Message sent.

Dupri originally captured the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship during the build to Survivor Series: WarGames. In that match, Lynch was distracted by the surprise return of AJ Lee, allowing Dupri to climb to the top rope and connect with a crossbody to score the pin and win her first championship.

Now, the rematch is set.

Lynch vs. Dupri II for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will take place at the WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary special on January 5, 2026, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The bout joins two other officially announced matches for the event: CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

The first Raw of 2026 is already shaping up to be a loaded one. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.

