AEW has announced this week’s lineup for their Youtube series DARK, which airs every Tuesday starting at 7pm EST. Check out the matches below.

-Marko Stunt versus Joey Janela

-Christopher Daniels versus Jack Evans

-Teshah Price versus Leyla Hirsh

-Penelope Ford versus Rahne Victoria

-Griff Garrison versus Frankie Kazarian

-Alex Garcia versus Ivelisse

-Big Swole versus KiLynn King

-Travis Titan versus Ricky Starks

-Brandon Cutler versus Ryzin

-Thunder Rosa versus Lindsay Snow

THIRTEEN STACKED MATCHES!

This Tuesday on #AEWDark we have a must-see match card with new debuts taking place!

We will break down the entire card all day today every hour!

Watch #AEW Dark at 7e/6c on Tuesday night via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/VuQtPAtLhb pic.twitter.com/nYEuViu2Zr

