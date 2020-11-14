AEW has announced this week’s lineup for their Youtube series DARK, which airs every Tuesday starting at 7pm EST. Check out the matches below.
-Marko Stunt versus Joey Janela
-Christopher Daniels versus Jack Evans
-Teshah Price versus Leyla Hirsh
-Penelope Ford versus Rahne Victoria
-Griff Garrison versus Frankie Kazarian
-Alex Garcia versus Ivelisse
-Big Swole versus KiLynn King
-Travis Titan versus Ricky Starks
-Brandon Cutler versus Ryzin
-Thunder Rosa versus Lindsay Snow
THIRTEEN STACKED MATCHES!
This Tuesday on #AEWDark we have a must-see match card with new debuts taking place!
We will break down the entire card all day today every hour!
Watch #AEW Dark at 7e/6c on Tuesday night via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/VuQtPAtLhb pic.twitter.com/nYEuViu2Zr
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) November 14, 2020