This Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2nd, 2022) will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX due to the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. This will only affect fans that live in the United States.

The move will deeply hurt SmackDown’s viewership and key demographic ratings as FS1 is not in as many households as FOX. However, SmackDown will be also be re-airing on FS1 as soon as it’s over meaning the replay will be going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT at 10pm EST.

Friday’s SmackDown will be the fallout from Survivor Series, which was headlined by The Bloodline defeating the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames matchup. It will feature the World Cup tournament finals between Ricochet and Santos Escobar. Stay tuned.