Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 936,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

It should be noted that this was the fifth Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights. You can click here for the ratings report on Tuesday’s NXT show, which drew 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Dynamite featured Jon Moxley retaining his IWGP United States Title over NJPW star Yuji Nagata, Miro winning the AEW TNT Title from Darby Allin in the main event, and more.

This AEW viewership is down 14.13% from last week’s show, which drew 1.090 million viewers for the Blood & Guts episode.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 26% from last week’s 0.42 rating for Blood & Guts, which marked AEW’s first time taking the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Dynamite this week drew the lowest key demo rating since NXT moved to Tuesdays back in April, and the second-lowest viewership behind the April 28 show, which went head-to-head with President Biden’s address to Congress.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 43.1% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 34.8% from the same week in 2200.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

